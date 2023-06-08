Brokerages Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT at $191.25

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

