Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $11.58

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Several research firms have recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OLO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.31 on Thursday. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of OLO
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
