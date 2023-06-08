Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $11.58

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.31 on Thursday. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of OLO

About OLO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OLO by 2,469.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 130.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.