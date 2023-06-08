Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price at $6,690.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,690.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGPF. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.59) to GBX 6,500 ($80.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. NEXT has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $84.10.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

