Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $90.08

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

