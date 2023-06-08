Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$7.84

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$731.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5776699 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

