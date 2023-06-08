Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $328.92

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,622,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.97. Biogen has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.