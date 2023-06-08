Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,139,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.85 on Thursday, reaching $804.48. 716,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.40. The firm has a market cap of $335.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

