British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,623 ($32.61) per share, for a total transaction of £157.38 ($195.65).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.00) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($319,990.05).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,868 ($35.65) per share, for a total transaction of £143.40 ($178.27).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($34.96) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($174.79).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,583 ($32.11). 914,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,725. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,543 ($31.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.31). The company has a market cap of £57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 885.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,780.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,039.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

BATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($50.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

