British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,623 ($32.61) per share, for a total transaction of £157.38 ($195.65).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.00) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($319,990.05).
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,868 ($35.65) per share, for a total transaction of £143.40 ($178.27).
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($34.96) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($174.79).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,583 ($32.11). 914,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,725. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,543 ($31.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.31). The company has a market cap of £57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 885.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,780.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,039.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.