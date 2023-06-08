Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.51)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $442.5-$446.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.45 million. Braze also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.14) EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 883,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.