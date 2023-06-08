Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.18 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 892,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braze by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braze by 1,594.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

