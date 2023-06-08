Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells $11,966.76 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $11,966.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $14,430.30.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Stories

