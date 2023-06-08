Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 48,101 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $14,430.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,455.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $11,966.76.

Boxlight Trading Down 3.2 %

Boxlight stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Boxlight by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

See Also

