Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.56. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 122,371 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
