Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.56. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 122,371 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

