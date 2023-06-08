Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,654.52. The stock had a trading volume of 134,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,638.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,406.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.