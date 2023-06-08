Bokf Na Sells 15,000 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of Valaris worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

