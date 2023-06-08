Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

