BNB Trading Down 14.7% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.73 billion and approximately $957.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $261.30 or 0.00989457 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,197 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,360.0383993. The last known price of BNB is 278.75949 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $679,206,245.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.