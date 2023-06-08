Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 6245163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The company has a market cap of £25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36.

About Bluejay Mining

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.