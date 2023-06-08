Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $95.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.