BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,054.00

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $6,054.00 and $32.00 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

