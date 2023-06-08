Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00107961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.