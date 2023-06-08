Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 14.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares rose 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 3,665,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,529,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $827.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.