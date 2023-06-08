Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. 4,086,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509,975. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

