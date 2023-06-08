Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,677,000 after acquiring an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.47. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

