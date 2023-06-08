Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.45. The company had a trading volume of 652,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,982. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

