Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,944. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

