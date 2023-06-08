Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.16. 897,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

