Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 11,187,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,445,500. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.