Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,202. The company has a market capitalization of $319.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

