Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,339 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,389. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.