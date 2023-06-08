Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,325 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Diageo makes up about 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,909,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 256,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diageo

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.