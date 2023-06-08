Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

