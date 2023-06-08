Bank of America Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 613,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

