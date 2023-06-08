Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group raised Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
