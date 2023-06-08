Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

