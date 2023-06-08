Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,651,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,141,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

