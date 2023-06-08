Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $52,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

