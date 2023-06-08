Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.51 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $51,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $161.50 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.