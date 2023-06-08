Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

