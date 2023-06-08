Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $42.38 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.