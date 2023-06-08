Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $49,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

GPC opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

