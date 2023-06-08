Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,250 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

