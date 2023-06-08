Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

Shares of NOW opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.91 and its 200-day moving average is $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

