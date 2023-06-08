Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $36,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

