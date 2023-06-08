Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 12.5%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 332,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 343,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

