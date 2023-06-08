AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

