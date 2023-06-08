Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 4.3%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 148,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 146,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Further Reading

