Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.65

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 15965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Ault Global in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Ault Global in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Ault Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Ault Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Ault Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Ault Global Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ault Global (DPW)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.