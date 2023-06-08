ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.07. 140,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 199,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

ATRenew Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.08.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Articles

