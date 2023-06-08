ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $143,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $709.02. 157,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.